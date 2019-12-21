QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 347,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 383,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

QuickLogic shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 24th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 23rd.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

