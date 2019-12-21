Qitmeer Hits 1-Day Volume of $107.00 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $107.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, CoinBene and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.01184563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

