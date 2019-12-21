QASH Market Cap Reaches $16.55 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. QASH has a market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $194,520.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, EXX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, QASH has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Liquid, EXX, Huobi, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

