PumaPay Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $102,718.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.06762187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinall, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.