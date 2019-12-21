Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. HSBC cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 93,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.54. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

