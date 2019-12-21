ProCurrency Price Tops $0.0000 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $2,821.00 and $198.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.02645870 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo . The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

