PRiVCY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $36,744.00 and $15.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00044433 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

