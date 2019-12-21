Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $0.65. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 8,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pressure Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

