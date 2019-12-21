PressOne (PRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,837.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $57,837.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PressOne has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

