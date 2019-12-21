Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,966,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the previous session’s volume of 627,386 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Presidio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 898,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio during the third quarter worth about $12,189,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio during the third quarter worth about $12,066,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Presidio during the third quarter worth about $7,799,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Presidio by 116.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 452,037 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

