Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,307,000 after acquiring an additional 607,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 308,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

