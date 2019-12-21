Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock worth $1,890,377. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 0.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,839,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,454 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Popular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,029,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 702.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 602,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

