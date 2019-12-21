Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

