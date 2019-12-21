Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

PLUG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,788,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,082,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

