Playkey (PKT) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $289,991.00 and approximately $13,722.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

