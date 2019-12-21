Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.02.

Nike stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,641,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,871. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

