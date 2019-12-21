Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.63

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.72. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,801 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.