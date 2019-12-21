Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.63

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.72. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,801 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 2,063.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.