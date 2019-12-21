Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Gap Up to $85.70

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.50, but opened at $85.70. Philip Morris International shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 5,085,100 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

