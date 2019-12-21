PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHAS. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 2,690,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,877. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

