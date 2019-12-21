PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.06.

PG&E stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 16,342,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,865,894. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,818 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,983 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after buying an additional 324,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,984,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 540,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

