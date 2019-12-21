PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Declares $0.21 — Dividend

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2067 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
NYSE:PBR.A traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 3,710,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54.
