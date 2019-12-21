PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Declares $0.21 — Dividend

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2067 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:PBR.A traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 3,710,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.