People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,380,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 3,618,892 shares.The stock last traded at $16.93 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.