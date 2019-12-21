Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

