PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $312,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $34.45 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

