Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.25

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as low as $11.00. Pendragon shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 523,759 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.