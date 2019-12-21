PeepCoin (PCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,675.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Cryptopia. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,675.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 117,982,615,139 coins and its circulating supply is 78,782,615,139 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

