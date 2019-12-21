Peel Hunt Increases Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Price Target to GBX 240

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 214 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $3.25. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

