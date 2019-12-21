Peel Hunt Increases Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 225

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

LON:NRR opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is presently -1.10%.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

