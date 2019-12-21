PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Man Group plc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 240,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,119. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

