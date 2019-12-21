Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $945.22

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $945.22 and traded as high as $1,028.00. Paypoint shares last traded at $1,002.00, with a volume of 108,690 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price objective on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,153.67 ($15.18).

The stock has a market cap of $691.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 957.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 944.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

