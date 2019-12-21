Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops One Day Volume of $208.84 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Bitfinex, DigiFinex and BigONE. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $238.53 million and $208.84 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 236,796,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,795,902 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Binance, KuCoin, Coinall, Gate.io, Bittrex, TOKOK, OKCoin, BitMax, BitMart, HitBTC, MXC, BCEX, ABCC, Sistemkoin, DDEX, Iquant, P2PB2B, BigONE, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bitfinex, BW.com, Hotbit, FCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, CoinBene, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, CoinPlace, C2CX, CoinEx, Bitrue, SouthXchange and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

