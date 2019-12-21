Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 4,815,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 212,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at $944,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 791.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,462 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 315,255 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,028,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Party City Holdco by 64.5% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 604,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 236,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $571,000.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

