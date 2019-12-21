Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Parke Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,165.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610 in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

