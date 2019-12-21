Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,862. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $848.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

