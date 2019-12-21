Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.