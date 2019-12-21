Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Deutsche Bank

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.46.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,037. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after buying an additional 639,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after buying an additional 252,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

