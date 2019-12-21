Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.46.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

