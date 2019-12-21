OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,449. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $381.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $87,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $4,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $7,311,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

