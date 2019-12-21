Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.52, approximately 532,855 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 501,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $722.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.