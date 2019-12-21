Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,010,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the previous session’s volume of 857,999 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

