Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.