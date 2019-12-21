Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $959.34

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $959.34 and traded as low as $935.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 9,038 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 958.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80.

In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Chris Townsend bought 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £278,559 ($366,428.57).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

