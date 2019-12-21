Obyte Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $4,600.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.06 or 0.00208960 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,579 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

