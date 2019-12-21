Obyte (GBYTE) One Day Volume Hits $1,851.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.02 or 0.00208866 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Obyte has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,579 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

