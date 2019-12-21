Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.59. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 36,640 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

