Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,062,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,740,709 shares in the company, valued at $607,592,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,755 shares of company stock worth $11,950,637 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,825,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 413.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 2,491,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,229. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

