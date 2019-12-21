Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $678.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003855 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $645,449.00 and $678.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00058111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00087137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.71 or 1.00456691 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

