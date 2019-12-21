NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s (NWH.UN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.01. 579,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

