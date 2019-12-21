Northland Securities Lowers LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of LOGM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LogMeIn in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 39.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

