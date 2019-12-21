Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.31.

NOG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 23,058,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,361. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

